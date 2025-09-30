New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): India's thrust is for Self-Reliance (Atmanirbhar) to secure our supply chains; Self-Confidence (Atmavishwas) to aim for big goals; and Self-Protection (Atmaraksha) to protect the interests of India, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, delivering the address at the Curtain Raiser event for the 30th CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi, the Minister underlined that great partnerships are built on technology, trust, trade, talent, and tradition.

He elaborated that Atmanirbharata is about building resilient supply and value chains that can withstand global shocks, avoid the weaponisation of trade, and ensure that India is always in a position to meet its international obligations.

On Atmavishwas, Goyal said that India today engages with the world from a position of strength, with the confidence to pursue ambitious goals while partnering as an equal stakeholder in the global economy. Atmaraksha, he added, is about safeguarding Indians and protecting the larger interests of mankind, in line with the G20 Summit theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-- "One World, One Family, One Future."

The Minister noted that the day coincided with Durgashtami, symbolising strength, resilience, and the triumph of good over evil. He remarked that in a world of turbulence, volatility, and uncertainty, India stands as an oasis--the world's fastest growing economy, driven by young aspirational citizens striving for a better quality of life and committed to making the world a better place. He welcomed dignitaries and participants from across the globe.

Highlighting the contribution of Andhra Pradesh in India's development journey, Goyal commended Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for promoting technology-driven governance, pioneering the high-tech city in Hyderabad, and working towards the creation of a modern capital at Amaravati. He added that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India with three upcoming industrial corridors at Krishnapatnam, Orvakal, and Kopparthy.

The Minister also emphasised that the recent overhaul of the GST system will simplify processes, reduce the tax burden on consumers, and give a strong boost to the consumption-led growth of the Indian economy.

Looking ahead to the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Goyal expressed confidence that India, along with its international partners, can build stronger and more resilient collaborations. He underlined that CII continues to play a vital role as a bridge between India and the global community.

In his address, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu invited investors to attend the Partnership Summit in Vishakhapatnam in November and explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

