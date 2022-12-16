New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): India's low-cost carrier IndiGo has applied for in-principle approval for the induction of wide-body Boeing B777 aircraft on a wet lease basis. IndiGo is hopeful for approval from the regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"IndiGo has now applied for final DGCA approval for these operations as per the prescribed procedure. In coordination with the process of these approvals, IndiGo will soon make this 777-capacity available for sale on the Delhi - Istanbul - Delhi route, subject to regulatory approvals," IndiGo statement read.

Earlier the Ministry of Civil Aviation approved IndiGo's request for in-principle approval. Now, approval from India's aviation regulatory body DGCA is awaiting.

"After the previous receipt of in-principle approval for inducting B777 aircraft on a wet lease basis from MOCA, We are working closely with the authorities to ensure all the required steps to obtain the approvals are completed well in time and will consider the earliest the go-live date for these aircraft in line with expected receipt of requisite approvals," said IndiGo.

Keeping in view of extending international routes and markets, IndiGo has announced earlier to operate Mumbai-Istanbul flight and more international routes are under pipeline. B-777 wide aircraft fleet will push IndiGo to expand its international markets.

"This wet lease solution will also enable us to better utilize our A321 narrowbody fleet to continue our network deployment in light of the global supply chain issues," IndiGo said.

IndiGo is one of the largest airlines in the country for the domestic market with 275 narrow-body aircraft and 1,600 daily flight operations. IndiGo has decided to wet-lease four Boeing 777 aircraft, for the upcoming winter schedule which will be deployed exclusively on international flights. (ANI)

