New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Expanding its international operations, IndiGo will start non-stop long-haul flights to Manchester and Amsterdam with the leased Boeing 787-9 planes from July this year.

Making the announcement on Thursday, the airline said the development signals a significant step in its journey to become a global player by 2030 and also make India a global aviation hub.

Also, the carrier is evaluating multiple markets in Europe for long-haul flights.

"Today, we unlock a new and very exciting chapter in IndiGo's growth journey, connecting India to the heart of Europe. We're thrilled to announce our first-ever long-haul destinations - Manchester and Amsterdam," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said in a statement.

Without disclosing the Indian cities from which the services will be operated, the airline said there will be 3x weekly flights each to Manchester (the UK) and Amsterdam (the Netherlands) that are expected to start in July 2025, subject to completion of all operational preparedness and regulatory approvals.

With the damp-leased Boeing 787 planes from Norse Atlantic Airways, the airline will be able to an early entry into the long-haul market and establish itself in Europe. It expects to start taking deliveries of Airbus A321 XLR planes in 2025 and A350-900 aircraft from 2027 onwards, the statement said.

One Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways was inducted into IndiGo operations on March 1 and three more such planes are set to join the fleet in the second half of this year.

"With the arrival of additional aircraft from Norse later this year, the frequencies could further grow, and in parallel, IndiGo is evaluating multiple other important markets across Europe to further expand its long-haul footprint," the statement said.

Elbers, a native of the Netherlands, said personally, he is delighted to introduce the airline's services to the Netherlands, a country with which India, my present home, shares a rich history of trade, collaboration, and air connectivity.

"The UK is an important market for us, and we're excited to announce direct flights between India and Manchester," he added.

Currently, IndiGo operates over 2,200 flights daily with a fleet of more than 400 planes. It flies to over 35 international and 90 domestic destinations.

