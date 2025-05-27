New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday shared a purportedly declassified 1971 US intelligence cable regarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's decision to accept a UN ceasefire proposal during the Bangladesh Liberation War, in response to the Opposition's demand for clarification from the Union Government on the US's involvement in the recent understanding on the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, Dubey questioned whether the former PM's decision was influenced by US pressure. He further accused her of taking the decision to cease fire despite opposition from then-Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and Army Chief Sam Manekshaw.

He further interrogated whether India prioritised the creation of Bangladesh over reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and securing assets like the Kartarpur Gurdwara.

"Indira Gandhi, the Iron Lady. Under American pressure, India itself stopped the 1971 war despite opposition from the then Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and Army Chief Sam Manekshaw. Babu Jagjivan Ram wanted that the war should be stopped only after our part of Kashmir, which Pakistan forcefully occupies, is back, but the fear of the Iron Lady and the terror of China could not do this. Was the priority for India to take back its land and the Kartarpur Gurdwara, or to create Bangladesh?" Dubey stated on X.

Meanwhile, the purported declassified us cable shared by Dubey, dated December 13, 1971, read, "On 10 December 1971, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi told [text not declassified] that acceptance of the United Nations ceasefire resolution after the liberation of Bangladesh might make it possible to avoid further complications with the United States and might also rule out the current possibility of Chinese intervention in Ladakh. Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and certain military leaders, however, are opposed to accepting the resolution before certain unspecified areas in southern Azad Kashmir are liberated and before the war mechanism of Pakistan is destroyed. Mrs. Gandhi added that for the moment, India would not categorically reject the UN ceasefire proposal; it will accept the proposal after the Awami League regime is installed in Dacca. [text not declassified]"

This revelation adds a new layer to the ongoing political debate over third-party involvement in India-Pakistan relations, especially in the wake of recent escalations triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saying that he had been "silent" on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks about "US mediation" and "neutral site" for India-Pakistan talks.

However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

