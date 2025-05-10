Dehradun, May 10 (PTI) An all-religion seminar (Sarva Dharma Goshthi) was organised at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday with Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and representatives of all religions participating in the event to express their commitment towards the country's unity and integrity in view of the India-Pakistan hostilities.

"This event is an expression of our shared responsibility towards the nation," the governor said.

"The basic message of all religions is the same. If Hinduism teaches Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah (all be happy), Sikhism looks at everyone with the spirit of Ekam (oneness). Buddha says be your own lamp, while Jainism says non-violence is the ultimate religion.

"Islam teaches us not to divide, while Christianity says that those who spread peace are the children of God... thus, all the teachings give us the message of unity, compassion and peace," Lt Gen Singh said.

The governor said the Indian armed forces hit hard on terrorism through Operation Sindoor.

"Our daughters are constantly bringing information about Operation Sindoor to us through Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and together they demonstrate the strength of mother India," he said.

Chief Minister Dhami said whenever the nation had to face a war-like situation, people of all faiths, creeds, communities and sects of the society came together and gave the message of national unity, brotherhood and peace.

"Whenever the country has faced a crisis, Indians have risen above religion, caste, language and region and unitedly faced it in the interest of the country," he said.

Quoting from the Vedas, he said, "Let us all walk together, think with one mind and move towards one goal. The basic objective of religion is to establish truth, love, compassion and harmony in the society.

