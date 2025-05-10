Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday issued directions to ensure robust emergency management systems and prevent panic during critical situations.

He emphasised proactive coordination, swift responses and public reassurance as key priorities.

Saini was presiding over a high-level review meeting via video conferencing with deputy commissioners (DCs), commissioners of police (CPs), superintendents of police (SPs) and administrative secretaries.

The meeting was held earlier in the day amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan. However, later in the day, the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire.

Saini reiterated that the government is fully committed to public safety.

He assured the people of the state that there is no need to panic as all essential commodities including food, medicine, fuel and daily necessities are available in sufficient quantities across the state.

According to an official statement, Saini emphasised that the government is closely monitoring every situation and has taken all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted availability.

Saini urged citizens to stay calm, avoid hoarding and rely only on verified information, adding that necessary action will be taken against those spreading rumours or creating artificial shortages.

He stressed that misinformation often leads to panic-buying and inflated prices of essential food items. Authorities must ensure a calm atmosphere and take strict action against rumour-mongering, he said.

Reflecting the vision of mobilising the collective strength of the people, the chief minister directed the officers concerned to develop a dedicated portal that will enable citizens to voluntarily offer their services to the government at crucial times.

He said through this platform, individuals can come forward to contribute in various roles such as drivers, doctors or any other capacity based on their skills and expertise.

Saini directed that social media platforms should be closely monitored.

He said to curb the spread of misinformation, all DCs and SPs should convene meetings with local reporters and individuals running social media news channels and request them not to circulate any unverified or fake news.

Necessary action will be taken against anyone found spreading false or provocative content that could disturb public peace, he said.

Saini said all DCs and SPs must form a WhatsApp group in each district to share emergency contact numbers with the public. Each district must designate one responsible and responsive contact number, which should also be shared with the state headquarters, he said.

He also gave directions for the mapping of all 560 government and 600 private ambulances that are presently functional in the state.

He said the response time should be strictly within five to seven minutes. In villages with a population of 5,000 or more, ambulance services must be ensured in coordination with local sarpanches and public representatives, he said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) must be activated and adequately equipped. A list of medicines, medical personnel and infrastructure should be prepared for both government and private hospitals, especially in border areas. Private doctors and retired medical professionals willing to assist in emergencies should also be identified, directed the chief minister.

Saini directed that during blackouts, necessary arrangements must be made in the high-rise buildings. Lifts must be kept operational, especially for senior citizens and differently-abled persons, enabling their safe evacuation in case of emergencies, he added.

