Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress MLA from Indore, Sanjay Shukla has promised to organize trips for the residents of his constituency to Ram Temple in Ayodhya in divided 101 batches, the first comprising of 600 pilgrims, which is expected to depart on December 18.

"There is great enthusiasm in the entire country about the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. I will take the residents of each ward to Ayodhya on a monthly basis. The first batch of 600 pilgrims from here is expected to depart by train for Ayodhya, Lord Ram's birthplace, on December 18," said Shukla while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before Patna CBI Court in Fodder Scam Case.

"Full arrangements of convenience, food and stay have been made. One batch will go every month, and a total of 101 batches will be dispatched," he added.

"Registration for the trip is ongoing. We will take a nominal fee from those going on this journey, bricks will be bought from that fee and donated, I have also donated Rs 1 lakh for the construction of a temple in Ayodhya," said the Congress leader.

Also Read | ISRO Working on Futuristic Technologies, Intelligent Satellites, Says Chairman K Sivan.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shukla further said, "BJP cons people in the name of Lord Ram. BJP has been asking for votes in the name of Lord Ram but it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who opened the portals of the temple. This trip is not aligned to any political party, be it BJP or Congress." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)