Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): In view of the declining single-screen cinema halls in the country, a man from Indore built a 'Single Screen Cinema Museum' inside a small rented room.

Vinod Joshi built a museum titled 'Indore Cinema Sangrahalaya' which cascades the journey of single-screen cinema from 1917 to the year 2000.

"Single-screen cinema is dying today, this shouldn't happen. Keeping this in view, I have built a museum. I want to tell people about the journey of cinema. I started collecting things for this museum in 1983 and it was completed in 2015. The price of a ticket is Re 1.60," informed Joshi.

Ranging from cinema houses, tickets, their promotions, posters and their earnings figures to film reels the museum highlights every inch of history. Cinema reels ranging from 9mm to 70 mm of dumb films are also showcased in the museum.

Films are also put on display with age-old projectors, making it one of its kind experience.

Numerous visitors often line up at 'Indore Cinema Museum', for which they get a printed ticket of 1 rupee 60 paise. (ANI)

