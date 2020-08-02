Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): With 107 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Saturday, Indore has recorded 7,555 COVID-19 cases so far.

According to the official data, three deaths have been reported here, taking the total deaths to 315.

Also Read | Karnataka: Siddamma, 110-Year-Old Woman, From Chitradurga District Wins Battle Against COVID-19.

Total 1,671 samples were tested in Indore on Saturday while 71 patients were discharged in the district.

India reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the country's coronavirus case count to 16,95,988. (ANI)

Also Read | Kolkata Police Bust Fake COVID-19 Testing Racket, 3 Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)