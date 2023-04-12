New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) India's industrial production rose 5.6 per cent in February this fiscal, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 1.2 per cent in February 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased 5.3 per cent in February 2023.

Mining output rose 4.6 per cent and power generation surged 8.2 per cent during the month under review.

