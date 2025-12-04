Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 4 (ANI): Border Security Force IG of the North Bengal Frontier, Mukesh Tyagi, stated that the India-Bangladesh border remains secure and that incidents of border crime and infiltration have relatively decreased in recent years.

Answering a query on the state of the India-Bangladesh border, the BSF IG stated that they also assist individuals who wish to cross the border into Bangladesh, and that this practice has been ongoing for several months.

"The border (with Bangladesh) is secure. Border crimes are reducing due to our border domination and the installation of new wire along the border. Infiltration has gone down. As regards voluntary exfiltration (exiting the country), we facilitate those who want to cross the border (into Bangladesh). I won't say SIR is the reason, as this exercise (of exfiltration) has been going on for a few months now," Tyagi told ANI.

He also mentioned that technologies such as surveillance cameras and other equipment have been installed along the border, and the old fencing has been replaced in this corridor. "Old fencing has been replaced in this corridor; surveillance cameras and other equipment have also been installed there. We increase the force there also, if needed. We keep a close watch on the Siliguri Corridor/Chicken's Neck, and if any development is observed, then we take action..." said Tyagi.

Additonally, the BSF IG stated that their relations with BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) are excellent and that BGB cooperates with them. "Our relations with the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) are very good. All Bangladeshis are handed over to the BGB. They cooperate with us," added Tyagi.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier reported substantial operational gains and intensified community outreach along the 444.857 km India-Bangladesh border this year, according to its annual performance summary released on Monday.

Covering 444.857 km of the international border, BSF personnel seized contraband worth Rs 29.43 crore between January and November 2025, dealing a significant blow to cross-border smuggling networks. The haul included sizable consignments of Yaba tablets, ganja, and Phensedyl cough syrup, officials said.

As part of its efforts to curb illegal migration, the force apprehended 449 individuals attempting to cross the border illegally, among them 213 Bangladeshi nationals and 31 Indian nationals involved in infiltration attempts. Officials said coordinated crackdowns on tout networks and enhanced surveillance of vulnerable routes strengthened border security across key sectors. (ANI)

