New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Creating infrastructure is not difficult and the challenge is to maintain and monitor it in order to conserve energy and improve efficiency, experts said on Monday.

On the National Energy Conservation Day, a webinar was organised on the ‘power to conserve energy efficiency in the time of COVID-19' to support the economic recovery in India.

Also Read | CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Review Works of All Development Authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

It was organised by Desire Energy in association with Primus Partners and addressed by a panel of senior bureaucrats, and energy and public policy experts.

"We need to work on ‘economies of scope' which means actively pursue convergence among various government programmes in an efficacious manner," Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj said.

Also Read | Vijay Diwas Celebrations 2020: BSF Personnel Run 180 KM in 11 Hours Along International Border in Rajasthan to Honour 1971 War Veterans (Watch Video).

"We also need to pursue a decentralised model of renewable energy for instance like making all hospitals and field offices go solar," Singh, who deas with over 11,000 panchayats said.

Water is mankind's most essential commodity for survival and there is a need to use it judiciously, Shantanu Chaudhary, Director, IIT Jodhpur said.

“Leakages not just waste water but also contaminate it. In Rajasthan, water contamination is a huge challenge. Pipelines need to be monitored and repaired as and when required. There is a huge opportunity for using technology for better usage of water," he said.

On the occasion, Desire Energy organised the eighth round of the 'power to conserve award 2020' quiz which was open to third and fourth year engineering students from across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)