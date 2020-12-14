Bikaner, December 14: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel ran a 180 kilometres relay race to honour the war veterans of 1971 war. The race was organised at the intervening night of December 13 and 14. The relay race was organised to commemorate India’s victory against Pakistan in 1971 war. The event was part of Vijay Diwas celebrations 2020. Date And Significance of Bijoy Dibosh, the Day When India Won the 1971 War Against Pakistan and Bangladesh Got Liberation.

The race took place along the international border. It ended at APJ Abdul Kalam Stadium at Anupgarh. The BSF also honoured 1971 war veterans of the force during a special event organised at the stadium. According to reports, each BSF soldier ran for at least 400-500 metres during the relay race. Vijay Diwas: How India Brought Pakistan to Its Knees And Liberated Bangladesh in 1971 War.

Video of The Relay Race:

#WATCH Bikaner, Rajasthan: BSF personnel ran a 180 kilometres relay race at midnight (13/14th December) at the international border, to honour the 1971 war veterans. The race culminated at Anupgarh, in less than 11 hours. (Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/3jDpAtjfhW — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

The 1971 war between India and Pakistan was fought between December 3 and 16. The Indian Army helped the Bangladesh Force, namely the Mukti Bahini, in learning warfare and providing ammunition supplies. It ended with the formation of Bangladesh, erstwhile East Pakistan. Around 90,000 Pakistan Army soldiers surrendered during the war. Since then, December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas or Victory Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).