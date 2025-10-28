New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, emphasised on Tuesday that infrastructure development should prioritise citizens' comfort and convenience.

According to an official release, speaking at the CII National Conference on "Future of Smart Roads - Safety, Sustainability and Resilience," Gadkari outlined three key pillars for infrastructure growth: People, Prosperity, and Planning.

To support people-centric development, the Ministry has developed 670 roadside amenities across the country. "Infrastructure must be people-centric, ensuring comfort and convenience for citizens," Gadkari said, highlighting the government's focus on improving the quality of life.

The Minister projected that the Ministry's annual revenue will rise from Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 1.4 lakh crore within two years, driven by infrastructure growth. "Every rupee invested in infrastructure generates three rupees of economic growth," he added, underscoring the sector's strong multiplier effect.

In his address, Gadkari highlighted that under the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2027, the development of world-class infrastructure will play a pivotal role. He noted that the road and transport sector offers immense opportunities for economic growth, investment, and employment generation across the country.

"Work is underway to convert 25,000 kilometres of two-lane highways into four lanes, while a Rs 2 lakh crore port connectivity programme is linking all major ports with national highways", he added. The Minister also said that improved road connectivity is boosting religious tourism and adventure sports in several parts of the country.

On Planning, Gadkari stressed the need to curb pollution and promote sustainable, eco-friendly and resilient development, noting that 8,500 trees have been transplanted along the Dwarka Expressway as part of the Government's green initiative. Gadkari emphasised balancing infrastructure growth with ecological responsibility.

"The use of precast technology has been made mandatory in road and infrastructure projects to enhance quality and ensure timely completion," he stated.

Highlighting the sector's economic significance, Gadkari said that "80 per cent of goods traffic in India moves by road, while 1 per cent is by air and 18 per cent through other modes. With improved road infrastructure, logistics and fuel costs are expected to come down to single-digit levels".

The government is committed to building safe, sustainable, and world-class roads that drive economic progress and enhance citizens' lives, Gadkari reaffirmed. (ANI)

