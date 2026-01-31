India News | Initiatives Like 'Wed in Uttarakhand' and Winter Tourism Strengthening Local Economy and Livelihoods: CM Dhami

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh on Saturday said that initiatives like "Wed in Uttarakhand" and winter tourism were significantly strengthening the local economy and livelihoods in the state.

CM Dhami participated in the "Uttarakhand Mahotsav Rohini Season-02" organised by the "Hum Sabka Uttarakhand" organisation in Rohini, Delhi. A large number of Uttarakhandi migrants, folk artists, youth and women attended the event. The Chief Minister encouraged the folk artists present at the venue and appreciated the festival dedicated to Uttarakhand's rich culture, traditions and folk heritage.

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Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said, "In line with the mantra of 'development and heritage' given by our Prime Minister, we are formulating state policies and working towards the state's progress. As you all know, in the 2013 disaster, the entire Kedarnath complex and surrounding area were completely devastated. It suffered immense damage. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when the government was formed in 2014, the path was paved for creating a magnificent and divine Kedarnath. Today, you will see that the entire landscape there has transformed. Kedarnath has become magnificent and divine... As you may have seen, initiatives like "Wed in Uttarakhand" and winter tourism are significantly strengthening the local economy and livelihoods."

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured renowned social media influencer Saurabh Joshi, Dr Manoj Gorkhela, Principal and senior physician of Haldwani Medical College, and folk singer Kalpana Chauhan with the "Uttarakhand Ke Sitare" award.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that such cultural events not only provide a platform and recognition to folk artists but also connect society with the values of service and cultural ethos. He said that Uttarakhand's folk culture continues to remain vibrant through its songs, traditional attire and customs, and that Uttarakhandis living across the country and abroad remain deeply connected to their cultural roots. He added that the state's rich cultural identity is clearly reflected through its traditional music, dances and attire.

The Chief Minister stated that such events hold special significance for future generations, as they instil a sense of pride among children and youth towards their language, culture and traditions. Folk dances and folk songs play an important role in keeping the cultural consciousness of the state alive.

Describing Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as a land of faith, penance, sacrifice and spiritual practice, he said the region has a distinct global identity due to sacred sites such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, the rivers Ganga and Yamuna, and Adi Kailash. He said that being deeply connected to the hills himself, folk culture has always been an integral part of his lifestyle and values, and with this spirit, the state government is moving forward by linking culture with development.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Development as well as Heritage," the Chief Minister said that religious, cultural and tourism sites in the state are being redeveloped with this vision. The reconstruction works at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham have not only strengthened faith but also provided a new boost to tourism and local employment. Under the Temple Mala Mission, religious sites are being conserved and developed.

He informed that Uttarakhand is emerging as a major hub for wedding destinations, adventure tourism and film shootings. Initiatives such as winter tourism, "Wed in Uttarakhand" and homestays have strengthened the local economy. Rural livelihoods are being empowered by promoting agriculture, dairy, honey production and local products.

Emphasising women's empowerment, the Chief Minister said that a large number of women have become financially self-reliant through the Lakhpati Didi scheme. Through the "One District-Two Products" scheme and the "House of Himalayas" brand, Uttarakhand's products are gaining global recognition. He specially appreciated the quality of products made by self-help groups.

The Chief Minister said that despite limited resources and challenging geographical conditions, Uttarakhand has made remarkable progress. Continuous improvement has been seen in the state's economy, per capita income, budget size, power generation and healthcare facilities. The state has gained national recognition for curbing migration, increasing farmers' income and providing employment opportunities to youth.

He further said that strict laws, transparent governance and effective implementation of the Uniform Civil Code have strengthened good governance in the state. Reiterating the government's commitment, he said continuous efforts are being made to realise the Prime Minister's vision of "the Decade of Uttarakhand." (ANI)

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