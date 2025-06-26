Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called (Central Electronics Limited) CEL's journey a symbol of India's industrial revival and self-reliance. He said it is a key part of Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, and that through organisations like CEL, the new India is moving forward with strength, technology, and confidence, an official statement said.

CM Yogi and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, laid the foundation stone for the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, on Thursday.

During the event, the Chief Minister expressed happiness about the new greenfield data centre being developed by CEL. He said, "It is a strong step toward achieving PM Modi's goal of net-zero emissions by 2070."

He also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh will generate 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2027, with CEL playing a key role in this mission.

At the Golden Jubilee celebration of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in Ghaziabad and the foundation stone-laying ceremony of its new data center, CM Yogi took part in the puja and also visited the exhibition, where he was given information about the data center and its operations. He also planted a sapling as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

During the event, CEL also handed over a dividend cheque worth Rs 21 crores to the Government of India, and an MoU was exchanged between CEL and Multi Infra for a 200 MW solar module project.

Speaking at the event, the CM described CEL's 50-year journey as an inspiring success story, saying that the company has now entered the "Amrit Kaal" and is playing a key role in fulfilling PM Modi's vision of a developed India. He recalled that there was a time when CEL faced uncertain days and was even put on the list for disinvestment.

"However, today CEL has become a profit-making 'Mini Ratna' company and is handing over dividends to the government. This change is an inspiration for Atmanirbhar (Self-Reliant) India," he added.

The CM praised CEL for its innovations in sectors like railways, defence, renewable energy, and education. He said that CEL's technology and creativity are making the nation stronger. Highlighting its contributions, the Chief Minister noted that CEL plays a key role in areas such as smart classrooms, signalling systems, renewable energy modules, and defence equipment.

He also mentioned that CEL made India's first solar photovoltaic module in 1974 and is now setting up the country's first greenfield data centre. Talking about the Defence Manufacturing Corridor, he said that equipment for BrahMos missiles is also being produced with the help of organisations like CEL.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, CM Yogi said that BrahMos and Akash missiles were recently used against Pakistan. "We can say that the capacity of both these missiles has been 'tested' in Pakistan and 'trusted' worldwide," he remarked.

The Chief Minister also linked CEL's progress to the changing image of Uttar Pradesh. He said that in the past eight years, the state's economy has grown 2.5 times, lifting 6 crore people out of poverty. Investors are now eager to invest in Uttar Pradesh, which was earlier known as a backwards state.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming the growth engine of the country," he added. Out of Rs 50 lakh crore worth of investment proposals, Rs 15 lakh crore of investments have already started production after the groundbreaking ceremonies.

Speaking about CEL's journey, CM Yogi said, "Your childhood was good, then you faced some challenges in your youth, but now you have entered your Amrit Kaal." This is a period of the next 25 years dedicated to making India self-reliant and developed.

He added that Prime Minister Modi has often stressed the need to connect educational institutions with industry, and Uttar Pradesh has excellent institutes like IITs, IIMs, universities, and central laboratories to help achieve this goal.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said that CEL has its own legacy. The company invented the first solar cell back in 1970, and now, 50 years later, it is about to set up a green data centre.

He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying, "Your name is already part of history for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and I'm happy that two institutions under my ministry also contributed to it." He also announced that the country's first quantum unit will soon be established at IIT Noida. In addition, a biotechnology park will be set up near Lucknow, and a two- or three-day startup conclave is planned for August.

Union MoS Jitendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh IT Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, Minister of State for Social Welfare Aseem Arun, and Minister of State for Backward Classes and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Narendra Kashyap were also present on the occasion.

Central Electronics Limited (CEL) is a Mini Ratna CPSE operating under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India. Chetan Prakash Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of CEL, said that this Green Data Center is designed to consume less energy, offer full security, and meet future requirements.

He said that through its partnership with ESDS, CEL is combining modern cloud and data center technologies with sustainability. The center will feature modular PODs, smart cooling, reflective roofing, rainwater harvesting, and multi-ISP support. It will have a total capacity of 30 MW, with the possibility of installing up to 200 racks per floor. ESDS's patented technology and managed services have ensured that the center meets global standards.

Piyush Somani, CMD and CEO of ESDS, stated that this data center is built according to Tier III/TIA/Uptime standards. It can support 200 high-density racks on each floor with 30 MW capacity and 40 Gbps connectivity. This project will help strengthen national missions like Digital India and Green India. (ANI)

