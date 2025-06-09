Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) The establishment of an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for Panchkula city, along with several other development projects, were approved during the third meeting of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), held here on Monday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The PMDA also approved a budget of Rs 587.94 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

The ICCC is designed to meet the needs of a growing urban population and to enhance urban governance through smart technologies, an official statement said.

The centre will ensure efficient public service delivery, real-time monitoring, and emergency response. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 208.92 crore, and it is expected to be implemented within nine months.

Key components of the ICCC include CCTV surveillance with AI-based video analytics, Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD), Automatic Traffic Counter and Classification (ATCC), Emergency Call Boxes, Public Address Systems, integration with "Dial-112" emergency helpline system of the Haryana Police and real-time monitoring of street lighting and solid waste.

The administrative approval for the development of a Shooting Range Sports Complex at Sector-32, Panchkula, at a cost of Rs 173.48 crore was also given in the meeting.

It was informed by the officials that the Detailed Project Report has been submitted by the consulting agency, and the work is expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of work allotment.

While reviewing the projects being implemented by the PMDA, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for beautification of all parks and strengthening of the road infrastructure in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA), which was also chaired by the Chief Minister here, approved a budget of Rs 349.8 crores for the financial year 2025-26.

While chairing the second meeting of the SMDA, the Chief Minister directed that the new building for the Municipal Corporation, Sonipat, be constructed at the earliest.

He emphasized that to ensure citizens do not have to visit multiple offices for their work; the office of the Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority should be relocated to the Municipal Corporation building once it is completed.

Saini directed that new schemes and projects be planned with consideration of the area's projected population, ensuring maximum benefits for the people from the development works. He directed that officers must ensure contractors complete development works within the stipulated time frame, and strict action should be taken against those who fail to do so.

In the meeting, the SMDA approved the establishment and monitoring of an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under the aegis of the Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority.

The ICCC will serve as a central nerve centre for managing urban infrastructure and services in a growing city like Sonipat. Key components of the ICCC include a city-wide surveillance system, ICT infrastructure for smart parks and smart roads, an adaptive traffic control system, traffic enforcement systems, variable messaging signs, smart street lighting, an emergency response system, and a public address system.

With the aim of providing a refreshing environment for children to play, families to bond, and elders to relax, a new theme-based waste to wonder park will be constructed behind the stadium in Sector-4, Sonipat.

To be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 26.38 crore, the park is expected to attract a large number of visitors, offering a significant economic boost through increased footfall and public engagement.

The park will feature recreations of world-famous landmarks from various continents, created using waste and scrap materials transformed into artistic installations.

