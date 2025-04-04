New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Friday accused the government of passing the Waqf Amendment Bill in an "arbitrary manner," stating that it was done with the "intention to disturb harmony in the country."

Speaking to ANI, the Samajwadi Party MP said, "The Opposition parties are against this bill. The government passed this bill in an arbitrary manner...They brought this bill with the intention to disturb harmony in the country."

Also Read | Amitabh Kant, Former NITI Aayog CEO, Says India Must Focus on Advanced Tech Like AI and Avoid Dependence Other Countries at Startup Mahakumbh 2025.

She also added that opposition parties are firmly against the bill.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MP ST Hasan criticised the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament, branding it "unconstitutional" and warning of its potential rejection by the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Indian Rupee Witnesses Sharp Gains at INR 85 Against USD 1 Amid Concerns Over Recession Amid Donald Trump Tariffs on India.

"It is an unconstitutional bill. It is possible that the Supreme Court will reject it... The bill is destroying our constitutional right to run our religious institutions... Is there any Muslim in any temple trust?" Hasan said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, terming it "against the basic spirit of the Constitution."

"This is against the basic spirit of the Constitution. According to Rule 37, the time of the House in Rajya Sabha is until 6 PM, and it has not been extended. An 8-hour discussion was supposed to take place, starting at 1 PM and ending at 9 PM, but voting happened at 2:20 AM, and the House continued until 4 AM. This is all illegal... When this goes to the Supreme Court, it will be declared unconstitutional. We will fight this battle, and many organisations will do the same..." Tiwari said.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in the Parliament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)