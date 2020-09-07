Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7 (ANI): Inter-district bus service has resumed from Chennai's Koyambedu bus stand in accordance with the recent announcement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

Travellers were asked to check temperature and given hand sanitizers by transport officials. They were also advised to use mask compulsorily.

"I came to catch bus to Vellore district. While I entered Koyembedu bus stand, my temperature was checked, was given hand sanitiser, advised not to remove face mask and asked to maintain social distance. I feel happy for the safety procedures taken by officials and appeal to government to increase the frequency of buses," said a passenger named Sudakar.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday issued a notice stating that inter-district government and private bus services would be resumed from September 7 in the state.

The notice issued by the state government read that train service would also be resumed across Tamil Nadu on September 7, and advised all passengers to adhere to the government's COVID-19 norms.

The Tamil Nadu government's decision came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 30 issued new guidelines which open up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones in Unlock 4.

Restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement has also been lifted.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," said the MHA. (ANI)

