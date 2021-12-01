Bikaner, Dec 1 (PTI) The international camel festival will be organised in Bikaner from January 7 to 9, officials said on Wednesday.

A heritage walk will take place from the old city to Sursagar on the first day. The programmes for the second day will be held at the Dr Karni Singh Stadium, they said.

Activities will be organised in the dunes of Raiser. During this, a bird festival and Amrita Haat will also be organised, according to an official.

Cultural evenings will be organised daily in which a large number of tourists will participate, he added.

