New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Delhi Police special cell arrested three persons involved in supplying party drugs. A total of 64 grams fine quality cocaine and 20 pills of ecstasy have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons, DCP of Special Cell Amit Kaushik said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as David Narh resident of Ghana, Emmanual Owusu Nsiah resident of Ghana and Chimobi David Okpara resident of Nigeria.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Special Cell Amit Kaushik, "The Trans Yamuna Range of Special Cell was received about the movement of two persons involved in supplying party drugs. Acting swiftly on the information, a team of TYR/Special Cell, swung into action, and a trap was laid on SFS Flats road, Mayur Vihar phase-3, Delhi, and the accused persons, David Narh and Emmanual Owusu Nsiah who were on a scooty were intercepted."

"On their search, a total of 56.69 grams of cocaine and 20 pills of ecstasy were recovered. A criminal case under the appropriate sections of law was registered against them in this regard and the accused were taken on police remand. On their disclosure, another accused who was the source of the recovered contraband, namely Chimobi David Okpara was apprehended and was produced in court and a search warrant of his flat in a Greater Noida Society was taken from the court. On the search of his flat, a further 7.12 grams of cocaine was recovered. Efforts are on to identify the forward and backward chain of the syndicate, total of 64 grams fine quality cocaine and 20 pills of Ecstasy recovered, Were supplying cocaine and ecstasy pills in parties," he added.

David Narh was born and brought up in Accra, Ghana in 1993 and due to poverty for earning his livelihood, arrived in India in December 2023. He met Chimobi David Okpara in Africa and Chimobi David Okpara indulged him in the delivery of narcotics in Delhi and nearby areas. He met Emmanuel 3-4 days ago in South Ex. at the instance of David Chimobi David Okpara.

Emmanual Owusu Nsiah was born in Accra, Ghana in 1993 and was brought up in his native village Kumasia. His father is a farmer. He has one brother and two sisters. He works as a plumber in Accra. Later to earn more, he moved to Nigeria where he was told by his friends to move to India for better earnings. He arrived in India in mid-January, 2024 and through contact got the number of Chimobi David Okpara. Chimobi David Okpara tasked him to deliver narcotics substances to his friend.

Chimobi David Okpara is 27 years old in Nigeria. He came to India in 2018. Initially, he stayed in Mumbai for 8 months and then came to Delhi's Dwarka and worked in an African Kitchen. Thereafter he shifted to Tuglakabad in 2019 and started supplying Narcotics drugs in Delhi/NCR. Thereafter, he shifted to Casa Granda, Greater Noida.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

