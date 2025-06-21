Gairsain (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the Yoga Sangam program with representatives of eight countries on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2025 at Gairsain Assembly Complex in Gairsain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand.

Ambassadors and diplomats of Nepal, Mexico, Latvia, Fiji, Suriname, Mongolia, Sri Lanka and Russia are the special guests of this Yoga Sangam program.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said, "I am delighted that on International Day of Yoga today, we are blessed with the presence of all of you (foreign delegates and guests). Your graceful presence has provided a global reputation to this event."

He also emphasised the worldwide enthusiasm for the yoga movement, saying, "...Across the world, International Yoga Day 2025 is being celebrated with great fervour today. In this connection, Yoga was performed here in the presence of Swami Bharat Bhushan and delegates from eight countries...This has sent a message that this will open doors to multiple possibilities on our land of Yoga and Ayush."

He noted that Uttarakhand officials would engage in talks with international representatives on joint ventures in tourism, wellness, education, and industry.

"Together we will run various shared programs in the areas of tourism, industry, education and wellness. We will run training programs. This will open doors to prosperity in our state. This will become a hub of tourism..." he added.

Dhami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing Yoga to the global stage through the United Nations.

Speaking to the mediapersons, he said, "First of all, I extend greetings to the people on the occasion of International Day of Yoga and express gratitude to the PM that under his leadership, his proposal to the UN (for Yoga Day) was accepted by all countries. Today, our ancient culture of Yoga, which is the base of a healthy lifestyle, has become the practice of the entire world."

Speaking on Uttarakhand's identity as the birthplace of Yoga, Dhami stressed its potential for global engagement. "This is definitely a message that this is the land of Yoga, of Ayush, of Rishi-Munis, of 'tapasya'...So our heritage should reach every part of the world. People can come here for their mental peace. We have launched 'Yoga policy' here."

He also announced the development of two wellness zones, which he said would "open doors to several possibilities" and boost employment in the region.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility.

Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

