Chandigarh [India], August 2 (ANI): As the conditions in Haryana’s Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram remain critical and tense, the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till August 5.

The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in these districts remain critical and tense.

“Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioners Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram that the law and order situation has been reviewed and Intimated that conditions are still critical and tense in their respective districts,” the order said.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

The official notification further reads that the decision has been taken in view to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services,” the order reads.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to immediately shift the battalion headquarters of the 2nd IRB from Bhondsi to Nuh.

“The state government has decided to immediately shift the battalion headquarters of 2nd IRB from Police Complex, Bhondsi to district Nuh to meet imminent operational exigencies of maintaining law and order, peace and security,” an official notification said.

Following the incidents of violence in Nuh Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that no accused will be spared and strict and justice for the victims and their families will be ensured.

“Strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the Nuh violence. No one will be spared. Justice for the victims and their families will be ensured,” he said, adding no action will be taken against those who are innocent.

Meanwhile, state home minister Anil Vij said that social media played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh. (ANI)

