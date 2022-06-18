Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) Internet services were suspended in parts of West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday as a precautionary measure, police said.

Internet services were suspended in Beldanga, Rejinagar and Shaktipur police station areas till Monday morning, they said.

Also Read | IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2022 in Bengaluru.

"We have decided to temporarily suspend internet connection in the three police station areas to check the spread of rumors. Internet will be restored on Monday morning," an official said.

The decision to suspend internet services was taken based on an intelligence input of possible violence in the district, he said.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme To Provide Good Platform for Youth To Join Armed Forces, Says Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

Internet was suspended in these areas from June 10 to June 17, following violence over the comments of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)