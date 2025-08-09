Goalpara (Assam) [India], August 9 (ANI): The grand closing ceremony of the Intra Group 'E' Sainik Schools unfolded with splendour and high spirits at Sainik School Goalpara on August 8, 2025, marking the culmination of five days of thrilling competition and heartfelt camaraderie.

Col Dheeraj Kumar Vishwakarma, Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. In his address, Col Vishwakarma emphasised the role of Sainik Schools in nurturing future leaders through holistic development and lauded the unwavering commitment, remarkable sporting talent, and the spirit of healthy competition displayed by the cadets.

The mega event featured Basketball (Boys & Girls U-17), Volleyball (Boys U-17), Athletics (Boys & Girls), and a captivating cultural performance. The highlight of the ceremony was the prize distribution during which the Chief Guest awarded the winners and the champions of various events medals and trophies. Sainik School Goalpara proudly lifted the coveted 'Overall Championship Trophy' of the Meet as it clinched the top honours in four out of the five disciplines of the Meet, i.e. Volleyball (Boys U-17), Basketball (Boys U-17), Athletics and Cultural Performance. Sainik School Punglwa clinched the title in Basketball (Girls U-17). Cadet Kothunee D Zeruiah of Sainik School Punglwa, Cadet Daniel Sandham of Sainik School Imphal and Cadet K Aditya Singha of Sainik School Goalpara were adjudged the 'Best Player' in Basketball (Boys U-17), Basketball (Girls U-17) and Volleyball (Boys U-17) categories ,respectively.

The Chief Guest also felicitated the escort staff of the participating schools and the match officials for their contribution to the successful conduct of the mega event. The event concluded on a joyous note with a high tea hosted in honour of all the participants and officials.

It is noteworthy that the Meet commenced with a magnificent opening ceremony on August 4.The Meet witnessed enthusiastic participation from a total of 277 cadets of five different Sainik Schools of the North-Eastern region including Sainik School Imphal (Manipur), Sainik School Punglwa (Nagaland), Sainik School Chhingchhip (Mizoram), Sainik School East Siang and the host, Sainik School Goalpara (Assam). (ANI)

