Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0, organized by the Yogi government recently, saw the initiation of an investment of over Rs 60,000 crores in the food processing sector of Uttar Pradesh, of which the top five projects are expected to generate over 3,000 employment opportunities in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Sandila, Bareilly, and Baghpat districts, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"Besides, various major companies are investing in food processing in other districts as well, which will create thousands of job opportunities in the state," the release added.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Stalling Implementation of Solar Policy, Alleges AAP Minister Atishi; LG Office Denies Allegations.

"The Yogi government's objective in giving impetus to the food processing industry is to capitalize on the widespread love for Uttar Pradesh's authentic dishes among people from across the country and, at the same time, transform the industry into a major source of livelihood for the people of Uttar Pradesh," the release stated.

The release further stated that Coca-Cola is establishing its largest bottling SLMG (Sugar Syrup, Juice Manufacturing, Pulping Extraction, and Bottling) unit in Uttar Pradesh. "This project, valued at Rs 509 crore, will create about 275 jobs in Bijnor."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar Led-Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Eyes 27 Maharashtra LS Seats, Wants To Put Up Manoj Jarange Patil.

"Similarly, a sub-group of the renowned Reliance Group, known as Reliance Beverage Private Limited, is setting up its beverage manufacturing unit in Muzaffarnagar at the cost of Rs 600 crore, which will generate 500 jobs through its beverage manufacturing facility in Muzaffarnagar. The project is associated with the development of a beverage manufacturing facility near Purkaji in Muzaffarnagar, under the joint venture of Bharatiya Beverages Pvt Ltd and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited," it stated.

It added that Balaji Wafer is investing Rs 500 crore to set up its integrated food processing unit for the production of potato wafers and traditional Indian snacks in the industrial sector of Sandila, Hardoi, which will lead to the creation of 1500 jobs in the region.

The statement added that Dhamapur Bio Organics is setting up a new distillery plant at the cost of Rs 350 crore, which will generate 100 jobs in Bareilly. Likewise, Grupo Bimbo, through its subsidiary company Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd., is establishing an integrated manufacturing unit to provide consumers with high-quality, convenient bread products. The company is investing Rs 200 crore for the plant located in Baghpat, creating over 600 jobs, the release stated.

Other groups that are also investing in the state, include; Dharam Pal Satya Pal Ltd., Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd., Happy International Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Snacks Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., Susteen Ltd., Fair Experts (India) Pvt. Ltd., Fortune Rice Ltd., Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd., SPRL Foods Ltd., VRS Foods Ltd. (Paras Dairy), Amrit Bottlers Pvt. Ltd., ABI Export (India) Pvt. Ltd., Jack Venture Pvt. Ltd., Shivshrit Foods Pvt. Ltd., VKC Nuts Pvt. Ltd., Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Wave Sugar Mill (Bijnor), Tikaula Sugar Mills Ltd., NG Softtech Pvt. Ltd., Kamdhenu Cattle Feeds Pvt. Ltd. and Adani Agri Logistics, as per the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)