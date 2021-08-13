New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Indian Parliamentary Group promotes parliamentary diplomacy with different countries, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday while presiding over the annual general meeting of Indian Parliamentary Group in Parliament House Annexe.

Speaking at the event, Birla said, "Indian Parliamentary Group (IPG) promotes parliamentary diplomacy with different countries. It plays an important role in making democratic institutions stronger and transparent."

Disseminating similar information, Lok Sabha Speaker in a tweet wrote, "Presided over Annual General Meeting of Indian Parliamentary Group in Parliament House Annexe. IPG promotes parliamentary diplomacy among democracies across the world. Several issues relating to the role of IPG towards strengthening parliamentary democracy were discussed."

The Indian Parliamentary Group is an autonomous body formed in the year 1949 in pursuance of a motion adopted by the Constituent Assembly (Legislative) on 16th August, 1948. The Group aims to promote personal contacts between Members of Parliament and disseminate information to the Members of Parliament by conducting seminars etc. on the issues that are likely to come up before Parliament. It arranges lectures on political, defence, economic, social, and educational problems and also arranges visits to foreign countries with a view to develop contacts with Members of other Parliaments.

Meanwhile, on August 11, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session two days ahead of the scheduled date of August 13.

Lok Sabha functioned only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon session and its productivity was at 22 per cent, Birla had said earlier. (ANI)

