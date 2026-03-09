New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the Iranian leadership thanked India for letting them dock IRIS LAVAN at Kochi amid the conflict in West Asia.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, S Jaishankar said, "Contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time... The Iranian side requested permission on February 28 for three ships in the region to dock at our ports. This was accorded on March 1. IRIS LAVAN actually docked on March 4 in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities. We believe that this was the right thing to do, and the Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture."

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of March 9 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

This came after IRIS Dena, an Iranian warship at Exercise MILAN, was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka.

Further, addressing the concerns around India's energy security amid trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz being hampered, Jaishankar said that the Centre is taking into account the availability, cost and risks of the energy markets, prioritising the Indian consumer's interest.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: 2 Women Found Dead in Gujarat Temple Washroom After Searching 'Ways to Die' on ChatGPT; Elon Musk Reacts.

"In view of the implications of this conflict for our energy security, the government remains committed to ensuring that it takes into account the availability, cost and risks of the energy markets. For us, the interest of the Indian consumer is and will always be the overriding priority," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained close contact with his counterparts in West Asia.

The EAM said, "PM has maintained close contact with relevant countries. He has personally spoken to the UAE President, Emir of Qatar, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince of Kuwait, the King of Bahrain, the Sultan of Oman, the King of Jordan, and the Prime Minister of Israel. I have been in touch with counterparts in these countries. As far as the US is concerned, we have maintained contact through diplomatic channels."

"Indian Embassy in Iran remains fully functional. Every Indian Embassy in the region have issued advisories, including Israel, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. Many of them did it on February 20, Israel did it on March 1, many countries in the Gulf did it again on March 3 and 5, so this is a continuous process. The MEA has set up a dedicated control room to monitor the situation and respond to queries of those affected," he added.

He also informed the House that almost 67,000 of our nationals have crossed international borders to return to India. He said, "Till yesterday, almost 67,000 of our nationals have crossed international borders to return. Every effort is being made to bring back our people from West Asia. Once the conflict commenced, the Indian Embassy facilitated the relocation of Indian students in Tehran to places outside Tehran."

Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs raised slogans, "We want discussion," and raised placards while entering the well of the House.

Chairing the House, MP Jagadambika Pal asked the Opposition MPs not to raise slogans and placards. "The minister is answering your concerns, please listen. You have been asked not to bring placards. Please let the house function," Pal said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)