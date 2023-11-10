Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav vented his ire at a journalist who asked the former about being dubbed a "Tonti Chor" (tap thief) by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the year 2018.

Yadav, who is on a political visit to Ajaygarh in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh was on Thursday asked about Yogi's remark by a journalist. In his response, the Samajwadi Party leader retorted, "You are not a journalist. You are a BJP agent; what is your name? Take a photo of this journalist."

When the former chief minister asked for his name the journalist identified himself as Noor Qazi.

To this the SP leader said, "You are a Muslim. Do Muslims have such a language? This is wrong. I don't know whether you are a journalist or not...When I vacated the CM residence, the BJP had got it washed with Gangajal."

The controversy dates back to May 2018 when Yadav was ordered by the Supreme Court to vacate his state government-allotted residence and the BJP has been taunting him ever since with the moniker of 'Tonti Chor'. It was alleged that amenities including taps were found missing from the house after the SP chief vacated it in June the same year. Yadav has denied the allegation and also blamed government officials for allegedly stealing expensive items from the house.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has alleged that a criminal, impersonating as a journalist, had attended its chief's press meeting at the Panna assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, the party demanded that the Madhya Pradesh Police investigate the "criminal."

"A criminal suspect disguised as a journalist arrived at the press conference of SP President Akhilesh Yadav at the Panna Assembly meeting in Ajaygarh, Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Police should investigate and tell where this criminal came from in the press conference?" Samajwadi Party posted on X.

Akhilesh Yadav has been vigorously campaigning for his party candidates in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17 for its 230 assembly seats. Counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with that in four other states. (ANI)

