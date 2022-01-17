New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from a private school in Odisha on a plea of 24 students alleging that the institution illegally demanded money and put undue pressure on them to take admission in Class XI in the same school to get a good score in Class X

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of the submission of the lawyer of the students and issued notice to St Xavier International School, Bhubaneswar.

"Issue notice. The counsel for the petitioner submits that in terms of liberty granted by this court, a copy of the petition has been given to the respondents. None appears for Respondent 3 (school). Accordingly, issue notice returnable on February 14...,” ordered the bench which also comprised Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

Earlier, it has also issued notices to the CBSE and the Centre on the plea.

The plea filed by students including Subhashish Behera, through lawyer Mamta Sharma, has sought an inquiry against the school for allegedly demanding money and putting undue pressure to take admission in Class XI in the same school to get good scores in Class X.

It has been alleged that the school management violated the apex court's August 5, 2021 order in which it had recorded the submissions of the CBSE that instructions would be given to all schools, affiliated to the Board, to notify the internal assessment marks, the highest average in the preceding three years and the marks assigned by the Result Committee on case to case basis.

The plea alleged the students who agreed to the school's direction to take admission in the same school and paid the demanded amount were awarded very good marks and marks were deducted arbitrarily and illegally of those who did not agree.

The students have also sought direction to the school to provide answer sheets to them.

They have sought a direction to the CBSE to initiate proceedings against the school for not complying with its Evaluation Policy.

