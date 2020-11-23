Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday condoled the death of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, which he described as an irreparable loss to the state as well as the nation.

Describing Gogoi as a towering leader who witnessed several ups and downs during his long political career, Mukhi said his sagacity and leadership as the former Union minister and chief minister will be a source of inspiration and guidance for many.

"I am deeply hurt by the death of veteran politician and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi," the governor said.

"His death is an irreparable loss to the state as well as to the nation. As chief minister, Union minister and member of the Lok Sabha, late Gogoi served the people compassionately and dedicatedly," he said.

Expressing condolences to the his family, Mukhi said that no words will suffice to express grief.

"I whole-heartedly pray to the almighty for eternal peace of late Gogoi. His wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts," he said.

Gogoi, a veteran Congress leader, died at the age of 84 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

He was a three-time chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2016, a six-time parliamentarian and Union minister twice.

