IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Delhi Court Sends Accused Rahul Meena to 7 Days Judicial Custody After Police Interrogation

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New Delhi, April 27: The Saket court in New Delhi on Monday remanded Rahul Meena, a domestic help accused of killing a senior IRS officer's daughter at her residence in the national capital, to seven days of Judicial custody after police interrogation. The 19-year-old was arrested in the case of the IRS officer's daughter's alleged rape and murder. An FIR was lodged at the Amar Colony police station in connection with the alleged crime.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Devanshi Janmeja remanded Rahul Meena in judicial custody. He was produced before the court after four days of police custody came to an end today. Meena was arrested on April 22 at a hotel in Dwara. Delhi Police had sought seven days' judicial custody, which the court allowed after hearing the submissions of the Delhi Police. IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: ‘S*x Maniac’ Rahul Meena Racked Up Huge Debt Through Online Gambling, Say Cops.

The Delhi Police had sought custody of Rahul Meena to recover his mobile phone, examine his family members, and to verify whether some other persons were involved in the crime. The investigation officer had told the court that cash and jewellery had been recovered. Delhi IRS Officer's Daughter Rape-Murder Case: DNA Profiling Report Likely to Come Within 15 Days Following Forensic Protocols.

Delhi Police while seeking four days' custody of Meena had said that they had traced the route that Rahul Meena followed to reach the national capital. Legal Aid Defence counsel Sayantini Sahoo had opposed the remand application, saying that it is a sensitive case and the police acted in a very prompt manner. Sahoo said that four days' remand is not required. Alwar is a distance of two and a half hours, and his mobile can be recovered in two days' time.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)