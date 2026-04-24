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Agency News Agency News Delhi IRS Officer's Daughter Rape-Murder Case: DNA Profiling Report Likely to Come Within 15 Days Following Forensic Protocols The DNA profiling report in the rape and murder case of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter in New Delhi is expected within 15 days, according to forensic officials, as investigators continue to gather scientific evidence to strengthen the case. Authorities say multiple biological samples have been collected and preserved in line with standard forensic protocols.

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New Delhi, April 24: The DNA profiling report for the daughter of an IRS officer is expected within 15 days, according to Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi. Forensic experts have preserved nail scrapings, blood samples, and swabs to conduct the analysis as part of the ongoing investigation. "In this case, DNA profiling will be done, and the report is expected to come within 15 days of time... The samples that are preserved are nail scraping, blood in gazue, vaginal and anal swabs," Dr Sudhir said.

About advancements and conventional DNA profiling, a top forensic expert explained, "Advancements in forensic genetics have enabled the use of Rapid DNA profiling systems, which are particularly valuable in time-sensitive investigations. These systems can generate DNA profiles within approximately 90 to 120 minutes, facilitating expedited decision-making in urgent cases, mainly for reference samples." Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena, Who Scored 90% in Class 12, Lived ‘Double Life’, Say Police.

"Under standard laboratory conditions, however, conventional DNA profiling workflows are followed. These include sample receipt, DNA extraction, quantification, amplification (typically using STR markers), capillary electrophoresis, and data interpretation. The turnaround time for this process generally ranges from 2 days to 15 days, depending on sample quality, laboratory workload, and case complexity. In certain scenarios, particularly those involving degraded or mixed samples, the analysis may require additional time," he said on the conventional test.

He further explained about the DNA profiling of the Delhi murder, stating, "In the present case, multiple biological evidentiary materials have been collected and preserved following forensic protocols. These include oral swabs/saliva samples, nail scrapings, bloodstains on gauze, and vaginal and anal swabs." He highlighted that nail scrapings are specifically collected in order to recover trace DNA from beneath the fingernails, which is forensically significant in cases where a victim may have scratched the assailant, thereby transferring the perpetrator's epithelial cells. IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena To Undergo Psychological Profiling, Say Delhi Police.

"In complex cases, the number of collected samples may be substantial (e.g., 30 or more exhibits). The presence of contamination, degradation, or DNA mixtures further increases analytical complexity, requiring advanced interpretation methods and consequently extending the overall processing time," he said

In the ongoing investigation into the murder of an IRS officer's daughter, the postmortem findings have revealed multiple injury patterns suggesting a violent physical struggle prior to death, according to Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi. Dr Gupta stated that the external examination showed multiple abrasions and abraded contusions over both arms, hands, and legs, which are consistent with resistance offered by the victim.

"External examination revealed multiple abrasions and abraded contusions were present over both arms, hands and legs, indicating signs of struggle," he said. He further noted injuries on the face, including a fracture of the nasal bone, indicating blunt force trauma. "Multiple abrasions were found on the face, along with a fracture of the nasal bone--blunt force impact," Dr Gupta added.

During internal examination, significant findings were reported in the neck region. "On neck dissection--intramuscular haemorrhage was found in the sternocleidomastoid, sternothyroid and sternohyoid muscles," he said. For further forensic analysis, viscera samples, nail scrapings, and blood samples have been preserved as requested by the investigating officer to assist in determining the exact cause and sequence of events.

Meanwhile, the Saket Court on Thursday sent accused Rahul Meena to four days of police custody in connection with the rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter in South Delhi's Kailash Hills, allowing Delhi Police to further interrogate him. The accused was produced before the court, where police sought his custody for continued investigation into the case.

The 22-year-old victim, daughter of an IRS officer, was an IIT Delhi graduate and a civil services aspirant preparing for her first UPSC attempt. She had been living a disciplined routine and had set up a separate study room on the terrace to focus on her preparation. Police sources said the accused, who worked as a domestic help, allegedly gained entry into the house on the pretext of being called for money and later claimed during interrogation that "it just happened" after a dispute over payment. He is also suspected of attempting strangulation before the attack escalated. Police sources said sexual assault is suspected after the victim was rendered unconscious, followed by multiple fatal blows with a heavy object.

Sources further said the accused allegedly fled with cash and valuables, attempted to evade detection using fake calls, and disposed of mobile phones to erase digital evidence. He was later traced to Palam railway station, where he tried to escape but failed to board a train. A case has been registered under charges of rape, murder, and robbery, while further investigation is underway.

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