New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Congress members Syed Naseer Hussain and Pramod Tiwari tried to raise the Adani issue in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and the demand for an investigation into the bribery allegations against the business group, but were disallowed by the Chair.

During a discussion on an aviation bill, Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024, Hussain alleged that NITI Aayog and the Finance Ministry had raised objections during the bidding of six airports, which were awarded to the Adani Group.

"We are asking for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the bribery charges against this person," Hussain said.

He alleged that the government has been encouraging crony capitalism in the country and has given the aviation sector on a platter to "a few friends".

As objections were raised from the treasury benches, Tiwari quipped if the word 'Adani' is unparliamentary.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said that only the references in relation to the Bill will go on record, and nothing else. The Bill seeks to replace the Aircraft Act, 1934, which has been amended 21 times.

"I have already ruled that anything which is not within the scope of the debate on the Bill as per Rule 110 will not go on record," he said.

Hussain claimed that the country's foreign policy is being structured to promote one person. Members of the BJP objected to the remark, demanding that he should stick to the scope of the Bill.

As Hussain referred to the demand for a JPC, Leader of the House J P Nadda urged the Speaker that all remarks made by Hussain which were not in the scope of the Bill be expunged.

Nadda said Hussain was not speaking on the subject, but was maliging and using the name of the prime minister which was objectionable.

"We should maintain the dignity of the House," Nadda said, requesting the Chairman that the references not within the scope of the Bill be omitted.

To this, Hussain retorted, "What is unparliamentary in the speech?"

Is the charge that our foreign policy was being structured to promote one person unparliamentary, he asked.

Tiwari also asked if the word 'Adani' is unparliamentary.

The Congress and some other opposition have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe following the indictment by US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and other charges. The Adani Group has denied the allegations.

MPs of several INDIA bloc parties protested in the Parliament complex earlier in the day over the issue.

