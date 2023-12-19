New Delhi, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a "productive" conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israel-Hamas conflict including "shared concerns" over the safety of maritime traffic in the region. In the phone talks, Modi also highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected people. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Narendra Modi to Update Him on Recent Developments in Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

"Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic," Modi posted on 'X'. "Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected," he said. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Army Says It Uncovered Biggest Hamas Tunnel Yet, IDF Shares Video

There have been concerns over the safety of maritime traffic in the region. A missile reportedly fired by Yemen's Houthi militants hit a commercial tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen last week triggering concerns.

