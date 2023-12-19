Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. PM Netanyahu briefed the Prime Minister on the recent developments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The two leaders shared concerns regarding the safety of maritime traffic. Prime Modi reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and emphasized an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy. According to an official statement issued by PMO, the two leaders agreed to remain in touch. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Narendra Modi to Update Him on Situation After Hamas Attacks.

Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi. The two leaders discussed the importance of securing freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb, which is threatened by the aggression of the Houthis, instigated by Iran — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 19, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. PM Netanyahu briefed the Prime Minister on the recent developments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The two leaders shared concerns regarding the safety of… pic.twitter.com/1WOvOp0HJ0 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

