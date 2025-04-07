New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met ISRO Chairman V Narayanan and discussed with him the state's vision of launching its own satellite.

The ISRO chairman assured the chief minister that his organisation would lend full support in realising the vision, according to an official statement.

Also Read | 'Government Loot': Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe at BJP Govt Over Excise Duty Hike on Fuel, Says PM Narendra Modi Finally Gave Befitting Reply to 'US Tariffs'.

In a meeting with Narayanan here, Sarma outlined the Assam government's vision to have its own satellite -- ASSAMSAT -- in collaboration with IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), Department of Space, Government of India.

The chief minister said, "ASSAMSAT will help ensure a continuous flow of data for the implementation of critical socio-economic projects and a host of dedicated services for agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure development, border management and police operations."

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: Man Killed for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Multiple Times on Her Way To School; Victim's Brother, Friend Arrested.

In a post on X later, the Assam CMO said, "CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had an engaging meeting with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan to discuss Assam's vision of launching its own satellite, aimed at enhancing flood management, policy planning and border monitoring."

It said ISRO has assured full support in realising this ambitious initiative. The chief minister lauded ISRO's stellar work and described its scientists as a true inspiration for every Indian, the CMO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)