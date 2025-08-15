Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr V Narayanan on Friday thanked the Tamil Nadu Government for granting the Abdul Kalam Award and emphasised that the ISRO will build the Indian Space Station, which will be commissioned in space by 2035.

The ISRO Chairman also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great visionary leader and has given direction and guidelines for us to take India to greater heights.

While speaking to ANI, the ISRO Chairman said, "It's a joyful moment, and this award belongs to the whole ISRO team. I thank the Chief Minister and the Tamil Nadu Government for granting me the Abdul Kalam Award. It is for the 20,000 Department of Space employees... The Prime Minister is a great visionary leader. He has provided us with direction and guidelines to take India to greater heights. As he has declared, by 2035, ISRO will build the Indian Space Station, which will be commissioned in space. It will be a five-module construction, with the first module targeted for placement in orbit by 2028..."

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award recognises individuals who have made exceptional contributions to scientific development, the humanities, students' welfare, and entrepreneurship.

ISRO Chairman also emphasised that "no matter the heights you achieve, let honesty be the cornerstone of your success," during the prestigious 21st Convocation Ceremony held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Chennai.

Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India, along with Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, were conferred the prestigious Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in recognition of their outstanding contributions to science and technology.

Presiding over the ceremony was Dr T R Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of SRMIST, who highlighted the institute's commitment to academic excellence and societal impact. (ANI)

