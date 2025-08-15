New Delhi, August 15: The Supreme Court has castigated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) for filing a “totally frivolous” petition against a Madhya Pradesh High Court ruling in favour of a man seeking compassionate appointment. A Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and S.V.N. Bhatti, expressing strong displeasure over BSNL’s decision to bring the matter before the apex court, imposed Rs 1 lakh in exemplary costs on the state-owned enterprise.

The Justice Amanullah-led Bench directed BSNL to pay Rs 1 lakh directly to the respondent, Pavan Thakur, within two weeks and file proof of payment with the registry, warning that non-compliance would invite “appropriate orders.” “In the event of non-compliance, the registry shall place the matter before this Court for appropriate orders,” it said. ‘Supreme Court Will Look Into’: CJI BR Gavai on Relocation of Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR.

The apex court further allowed the state-owned enterprise to recover the amount “from the officer(s) on whose advice this petition (before the apex court) has been filed.” “We find that this is one of those cases which is totally frivolous in nature. In fact, we are shocked as to why such a petition has been filed before this Court,” the Justice Amanullah-led Bench observed in its order.

The case stems from the death of the respondent's father, a BSNL peon, in 2000, followed by the death of his mother, who had been appointed on compassionate grounds in 2009. He applied for a compassionate appointment in 2010, but the Circle High Power Committee rejected his claim. In an order passed in 2018, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) set aside BSNL’s order and directed Pavan Thakur’s appointment. Supreme Court Upholds Conviction of Man Who Sexually Assaulted 15-Year-Old Girl, Says 'Victim's Testimony Sufficient for Conviction Even in Absence of Medical Evidence'.

BSNL challenged the decision before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, but the petition was dismissed in April this year. In its judgment, the MP High Court found that “the respondent, who is not living in his own house and living in a temporary Jhuggi….is entitled to some points towards residence” and that even awarding “only one point” under the residence head would make him eligible. This prompted BSNL to file a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court, now dismissed with exemplary costs.

