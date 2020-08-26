New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Sushant Singh Rajput may have been given banned drugs by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty without his knowledge in order to "control his mind" and "manipulate" him, his lawyer Vikas Singh on Wednesday said.

According to the senior advocate, the actor's family initially thought that Sushant was over-drugged on prescription drugs.

"But now it looks like he was being administered banned drugs without his knowledge and consent. It was done to control his mind to keep him away from normalcy and manipulate him in whatever manner she (Rhea) wanted," Singh told PTI.

He further said that Sushant was a supremely fit person, someone who believed in yoga and meditation.

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is also reaching Mumbai on Thursday to probe the case, he said.

The NCB on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea and others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said.

They said sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been pressed in the complaint filed by the federal anti-drugs agency on an official reference received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

These sections under the NDPS pertain to punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis (20), punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances (22), punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance (27) and punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy (29).

The alleged narcotics dealing links are connected to the criminal probe being conducted in the death of Rajput, 34, whose body was found hanging at his duplex flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

