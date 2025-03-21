New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, had earned prestige across the world by pursuing excellence in healthcare, medical education and life sciences research.

The President was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the institute.

"It is a symbol of hope for millions of patients who come for treatment, often from afar. Its faculty, helped by paramedics and non-medical staff, treat the underprivileged and the privileged with the same dedication and empathy. It could be said that the AIIMS is a running laboratory of the Gita's Karma Yoga," Murmu said.

The President said that AIIMS has played a pivotal role in healthcare not only nationally but also globally.

"It is a proud Made-in-India success story and is a model worthy to be emulated across the country. In the 69 years of its existence, the brand AIIMS has stood the test of time because of its commitment to values. The institute's commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative research and patient care is truly commendable," the president said.

The President noted the steps that AIIMS has taken to ensure good governance, enhancing transparency, efficiency and accountability in all its endeavours. She said that good governance is necessary for the healthy growth of any organization, and AIIMS is no exception.

Its responsibility goes beyond healthcare, education, and research. It extends to fostering an environment where every stakeholder's voice is heard, resources are utilised judiciously, and excellence is the norm.

Speaking about the issue of emotional health, the President said that it poses a serious challenge in today's world. She stated that there is no scope for despair for anyone, particularly the younger generation. She said that every loss in life is fixable except the loss of a precious life. She urged the faculty of AIIMS to launch an awareness drive on the issue of mental health to make people aware of this hidden sickness.

Addressing the graduating students, the President said that now they have to build a bright career to make use of their education. She urged them to never ignore any opportunity to help the underprivileged.

She stated that many regions in the country do not have sufficient medical professionals. She expressed confidence that they would consider serving people in those regions, even if for a part of the year. She advised them to take care of the people around them and take care of their own physical and mental health. (ANI)

