Patna (Bihar) [India], September 13 (ANI): Former Bihar minister and expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday advised Congress and BJP not to "weigh" a word like mother on the scale of politics.

Tej Pratap Yadav said, "The word mother should not be weighed on the scale of politics, be it Congress or BJP people. It is a sin. Mother is God incarnate. A mother keeps the child in her womb for nine months. That is why no one should do politics on a word like mother."

This comes after the Bihar Congress sparked a major controversy by posting an AI-generated video which showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics.

The AI-generated video sparked a political row as the BJP leaders slammed Congress.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday slammed, describing the video as "a very shameful thing," questioning the Congress party's ethics and demanding an explanation from Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Prasad said, "This is a very shameful thing. Is this the level of the Congress party? They make memes of Prime Minister Modi's late mother. I demand an answer from Rahul Gandhi for this."

However, Congress leader Pawan Khera said there was no disrespect shown and accused the BJP of trying to create fake sympathy by making an issue out of everything.

Speaking to ANI, Khera said, "Where is the disrespect shown to his late mother? Show me one word, one gesture, anywhere where you see disrespect. It is the duty of the parents to educate their children. She is only educating her child, and if the child thinks that it is disrespectful towards him, it is his headache, not mine, not yours. Why does the BJP try to make an issue out of everything and try to generate fake sympathy?"

Additionally, the expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who earlier announced that he would contest the Bihar election and had formed an alliance with several small parties, revealed that his alliance is called "Bihar alliance."

"Yes, many parties have joined our organisation, and I welcomed everyone. I congratulated them. Everyone will fight the election together. We are allying. The name of the alliance is Bihar Alliance," Yadav said.

"All parties are there in the Bihar Alliance... All the people who are coming out are doing their own work. We are also doing our work, and Tejashwi Yadav is our younger brother. He has our blessings...The public is our Chief Minister. We are not greedy for the Chief Minister post," he added.

Tej Pratap Yadav has also announced that he will contest the election from the Mahua Assembly seat.

The Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place at the end of this year. Currently, the National Democratic Alliance holds power in the state under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

