Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): BRS MLA Vivekanand KP on Saturday questioned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's loyalty to the Congress, adding that he failed to secure any funds from the center during his 40-day Delhi visit.

He also claimed that Reddy might join the BJP in future after BJP legislator Raja Singh alleged that Reddy was secretly meeting with senior BJP leaders, sparking speculation about a potential defection.

"BJP legislator Raja Singh made it clear that BJP senior leaders and Revanth Reddy are meeting in secret... Today, it was made clear during the Assembly session that Revanth Reddy is on good terms with BJP," Vivekanand told ANI.

"After visiting Delhi for around 40 days, he was not able to get a single penny from the centre... It seems like there is a chance he will leave Congress in the future and join the BJP," he added.

The Telangana assembly session today witnessed a fiery exchange between ruling BRS party members and Congress leader Revanth Reddy. BRS MLA Vivekanand KP accused Reddy of failing to address key issues, including loan waivers for farmers and his promised "six guarantees" within 100 days of forming the government.

"Revanth Reddy gave a lengthy speech yet did not answer the issues raised by the BRS party, especially about loan waivers for farmers... We also asked about the six guarantees he promised to fulfil within 100 days of forming the government... We boycotted his speech," he added.

The session ended with BRS members boycotting Reddy's speech. The BRS MLCs staged a protest outside the Telangana Legislative Council by holding placards and raising slogans against the incumbent Congress government.

Senior BRS leader K Kavitha led the protest, which sought a Rs 15000 support price for the turmeric farmers.

K Kavitha said that the turmeric farmers in the state had been suffering for quite some time, and MSP for turmeric had not been established by both the union and the state government.

"Turmeric farmers have been suffering for quite some time. The minimum support price for Turmeric has not been established by the central government and the state government", K Kavitha said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

She further said that they were demanding a Rs 15000 Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the turmeric farmers and stated that the Congress had promised to give Rs 12000 to them during the state polls.

"Farmers across Telangana are suffering. We are demanding a minimum support price of Rs 15,000 to be given to the Turmeric farmers, and this was also a poll promise made by the Congress government that they are going to give Rs 12,000 as MSP..." K Kavitha said. (ANI)

