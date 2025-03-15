Lucknow, March 15: A seven year old girl was allegedly raped by a man from her neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Radharaman Singh told PTI, "The girl who lived near a railway crossing was lured by the man from the same locality on Saturday afternoon and raped at a secluded place." "She was bleeding from her private parts when she returned home," he said. Lucknow Shocker: Furious Over Being Ignored, Man Kills Woman, Her 6-Year-Old Daughter in UP; Stages Robbery To Mislead Police.

Her parents took her to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to the King George's Medical University, the officer said. "The condition of the minor is stable and she is conscious," the officer said. Based on a complaint lodged by her family members, a case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, he added. Investigations are underway to nab the accused, the ACP said and declined to reveal the name of the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.