New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi on Tuesday said it is the job of the global police organisation to ensure that all countries are supported equally as none of them is too big or too small.

"We must all be equally represented. Our contractual employees and superintendent officers should be as diverse as the Interpol member countries. Let us formalise it.... Our organisation must not be politicised. We are neutral and transparent," Al-Raisi said during the inaugural session of the 90th Interpol General Assembly here.

He said Interpol is a 195-member organisation, representing almost every country on the planet.

Al-Raisi said Interpol is there to strengthen law enforcement in its member countries, which can be done through capacity building of local agencies.

"As the world's largest policing organisation, it is the job of Interpol to make sure that all countries are supported. Partnership and information sharing help us to better tackle and prevent crimes. Interpol's databases are the foundation that supports our work and every country's contribution is vital," he added.

The four-day general assembly, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, will witness the launch of the first ever Interpol Global Crime Trend report, which draws on data and information from across the member countries to identify current and emerging threats worldwide.

Financial and cyber crimes have emerged as the major crime threats of particular concern in the world, according to the report.

"To address these threats, resolutions to strengthen the organisation's collaborative response to disrupting financial crime and corruption, and encouraging greater use of Interpol's International Child Sexual Exploitation database to identify and rescue victims of abuse are on the agenda," according to a statement issued by the organisation.

Among the resolutions to be considered by the around 720 delegates is encouraging greater use of the Interpol's I-Familia database.

The first-of-its-kind I-Familia is a global database that uses the DNA of relatives for kinship matching to identify missing persons or unidentified human remains around the world, Interpol said.

