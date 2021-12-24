New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress on Friday submitted a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, over violence during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

Advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey, national secretary, Indian Youth Congress and advocate Ambuj Dixit, national co-coordinator, Legal Cell, Indian Youth Congress submitted a complaint alleging the Trinamool Congress (TMC) indulged "in large-scale violence against opposition parties" during Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections held on December 19.

Complainants alleged that several Congress candidates were beaten up by TMC goons. The complaint alleged that the candidate from Ward 16 "was stripped naked in full public view". Similarly, a Congress candidate and leaders were brutally beaten up in Ward 45 in presence of several police officers.

"There was large-scale violation of human rights and the police department and state administration stood there and did absolutely nothing and in some places rather assisted the goons," the complaint said.

The complainants sought direction from National Human Rights Commission to order inquiry and action against the Chief Minister and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. (ANI)

