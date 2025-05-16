New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest in Delhi against the Bihar government on Friday following an FIR filed by the Darbhanga district administration against Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly organising an event at the Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga without official permission.

The protesters condemned the action, terming it an attempt to suppress political activities.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that Bihar Police tried to stop him on his way to Ambedkar Hostel, Darbhanga district administration on Thursday said that they will take action against him for the violation of Section 163 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The District Magistrate of Darbhanga told ANI, "Darbhanga district administration to take action against Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for violation of CRPC 163."

Earlier today, calling the NDA government in Bihar a "Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Bihar Police stopped him on his way to the Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga.

"The Bihar Police tried to stop me. But they could not stop me because your power (minority community) is watching over me. We told PM Narendra Modi that you have to conduct a census... Under your pressure, PM Narendra Modi announced a caste census in the country. Scared of your pressure, he placed the Constitution on his forehead. But their government is against democracy, the Constitution, and the minorities. This is the government of Adani-Ambani and not yours," Rahul Gandhi said, addressing the gathering in Darbhanga.

"I guarantee that the moment our government forms in India and in Bihar, and implements everything that you deserve," he added.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, following his allegations, asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since when the dialogue became a "crime in the state."

"NDA's "Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar" in Bihar is preventing me from interacting with Dalit and backward students in Ambedkar Hostel. Since when has dialogue become a crime? Nitish ji, what are you afraid of? Do you want to hide the state of education and social justice in Bihar?" the Lok Sabha LoP said. (ANI)

