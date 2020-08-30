Srinagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike of 786 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected people to 37,163, even as nine fresh deaths were reported, officials said.

They said of the new cases, 354 were from the Jammu region, and 432 from the Kashmir valley.

This has taken the total number of infected people to 37,163, they said, adding there are 7,959 active cases, while 28,510 patients have recovered.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 258 new cases, followed by 161 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

Meanwhile, nine people infected with coronavirus have died in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Sunday, the officials said.

They said while three of these deaths took place in Jammu, six were reported from the Kashmir valley.

The death toll in the union territory has now reached 694.

