Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): COVID-19 vaccination drive was conducted at a centre in Jammu on Thursday where the Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education Department said that around 15,000 people have been vaccinated in the Union Territory till yesterday.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education Department told ANI, "COVID vaccination started on January 16 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this programme. The vaccination is going on at 162 places in Jammu and Kashmir."

"We have vaccinated around 15,000 people till now. There was hesitancy earlier but now people are coming. Vaccination is going at a smooth pace now," he added.

Dulloo further said that even in far-flung areas, vaccination is going on in Primary Health Centres (PHCs). The first phase will conclude till February 15.

Dr Umesh Gandotra said, "There is no need to fear anything. People should come forward for vaccination as this is a safe vaccine."

Dr Sanjay Bhatt said, "We have to get rid of this pandemic and we should take this vaccination. It is safe." (ANI)

