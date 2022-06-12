Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): A total of three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at the Drabgam area of Pulwama, informed the officials on Sunday.

"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists killed (Total 3). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The officials listed out the identity of one of the terrorists as Junaid Sheergojri.

"All three killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

Earlier, one terrorist was killed by the Jammu and Kashmir police in an encounter at the Drabgam area of Pulwama.

The encounter began at around 6.55 pm and the Kashmir Zone police informed about it in a tweet.

Further details awaited (ANI)

